YMO signs to Assida Records

US-based record label, Assida Records has signed South Sudanese singer-songwriter YMO.

24-year-old YMO, who is known for his fusion of RnB, Afropop, reggae, and acoustic soul, is one of the leading male singers in South Sudan. He is also the first artist from Juba to sign to Assida Records.

Last Month YMO announced on social that he is quitting music for reasons beyond his power, a decision he quickly reversed days later.

ASSIDA RECORDS, INC. is a multimedia entertainment company headquarters based in Nashville, TN, USA. Founded by Angelo Maku otherwise known as Yaba Angelosi in 2008. ASSIDA Records supplies profitable, positive, audio, and visual entertainment to a diverse, international consumer group. AR is committed to wholesome entertainment across the board and firmly believes that quality, palatable entertainment can be realized without compromising commercial appeal.

Assida Records label has signed and / or produced for a number of artists including John Taban, Mista D, Refugee Music, Honor Lyrics, Ambra-Tor, Sway, Sultan Clintone, 703 Boys, Habib Musica, Zakqwan Sam, O-Kays, Meve Alange Patrick, DJ Onax, Giafa, V-Ve$ta, Baf Jay, Slick Nick, Flow Youngin, Dynamq, and others.