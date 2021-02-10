We are ‘tired of’ waiting to be paid, some soldiers appeal to the government

In South Sudan, a foot soldier receives roughly 1,800 pounds or $6 per month.

Some soldiers are have called on the government to pay their salaries, citing economic hardships.

Some reported that they have stayed for more than five months without salary; others, for over 12 months.

Those at the military training camps say they have not been paid or graduated since December 2019.

However, such an amount is not paid regularly.

With the economic crisis and high market prices, observers argue that such an amount cannot cover basic needs of a soldier, his wife and children.

On Tuesday, the Bank of South Sudan introduced 1,000 pound-banknote into the market.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, some soldiers wondered why the government was printing more currency without paying them.

A Moses at Nesitu stressed that: “I’m a soldier and I have not received my salary for more than a year now. If the government can introduce this 1000 notes, why can they pay us?”

Another soldier stationed in Yambio says he has not been paid since September 2020, a situation he says has affected his wife and children.

“My salary is 1,500 pounds and this amount cannot even help my family. We are really tired. We want the government to do something about it,” William stressed.

In July 2019, the then Chief of Defense Forces told soldiers that sacrifice was more important than salary, a message that attracted criticisms from some members of the general public.

But a soldier deployed at Lologo in Juba wondered how they can feed their family by mere sacrifice.

“Do you want us to die or what? This situation has affected people here, especially women some of them want to commit suicide,” he said, referring to the leadership.

“Some people get money and others don’t. Is this really the meaning of peace we are talking about?”

The Kiir administration receives millions of dollars in oil and non-oil revenues monthly. However, it has been struggling to pay its workers.

Observers and financial transparency and accountability campaign groups attribute the situation to corrupt practices among the top leaders, whom they accused of stealing from public coffers.

via Eye Radio