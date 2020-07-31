Watch ‘BLACK IS KING,’ a film by Beyoncé featuring South Sudanese models

By now, you may have heard that Beyoncé has released a new visual album featuring South Sudanese model, Adut Akech and Aweng Chuol called “Black Is King” on Friday, Jul. 31.

This is Beyoncé’s second visual album, the first being “Lemonade,” which aired exclusively on HBO in 2016. However, this time around, Disney Plus seems like a more appropriate outlet, as the film is a reimagined story of “The Lion King.” Furthermore, the music is based on the soundtrack for the 2019 remake of the Disney classic, which was curated by the 24-time Grammy award-winning singer.

“Black Is King” follows Black families throughout time, focusing on a “young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity,” as his ancestors guide him toward his destiny on the throne, Disney Plus’ show page reads.

Watch The video from the link below:

https://www.disneyplus.com/fr-fr/video/80f77807-6be2-4fa2-b7ea-a70beae916c0