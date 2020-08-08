VP Taban threatens to sue Ruweng lawmaker, demands public apology

South Sudan Vice President, Taban Deng Gai has threatened to sue Ruweng lawmaker Ayen Mijok for alleged defamation of character.

This comes days after Ayen posted on social media her analysis of the recent deadly attack in Ruweng that left 10 people dead. Ayen linked the attacks to SPLM-IO leader, Riek Machar and VP Taban.

Through lawyer Kiir Chol, Taban asked Ayen to apologize

‘We are giving you strictly seven days from the date hereof within which to declare publically that such statement was false or make an offer to amends,”