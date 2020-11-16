US president Donald Trump admits Biden ‘won’ for first time

In the latest strings of tweet American President Donald Trump showed few signs of conceding the presidential race to Joe Biden for the first time few days after the US elections were held but he’s hardly laying plans for a second term either.

Trump said although Joe Biden has won elections he won them through the rigging, as there were No observers at the voting stations.

“He won because the election was rigged” tweets President Trump.

Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden emerged as a winner against Donald Trump after last week’s grueling US election that saw a record turnout of voters.

Meanwhile, the tweet by Trump is a significant acknowledgment, who despite losing both the Electoral College and popular vote has refused to follow tradition and accept the result. This could simply mean that 46th US President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated soon that we thought, and take up his position at the white house.