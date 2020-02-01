" /> US Embassy issues strong security alert over possible terror attack in Juba

The US government through its embassy in South Sudan has issued an alert over possible terror threats might as well target westerners.

The US embassy listed key targeted areas as Hotels, restaurants and areas where large crowd gathers.

” Recent information suggests terrorists continue to actively plot attacks against the U.S. Embassy and U.S. government personnel. They may conduct attacks with little or no warning, targeting hotels, restaurants, shopping areas, and other areas where large crowds gather and Westerners frequent,” letter seen by HiJ reads.

The general public is therefore asked to remain vigilant all the time and especially when in public places like malls, places of worship including churches and mosques and at hotels.

You are also asked to carefully consider going to places frequently visited by tourists or rather westerners. Be aware of your surroundings and report suspicious activity to authorities immediately.

The U.S. Embassy reminds the public of the continued need for heightened vigilance throughout South Sudan, especially in public spaces such as shopping malls, hotels, and places of worship,” said the US in a detailed security alert.

US citizens were further asked to enrol in the Department of State’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) so that they are able to get the latest security updates and for the government to reach them in case of an emergency.