" /> US appoints new special envoy for South Sudan

The Department has appointed W. Stuart Symington IV as Special Envoy for South Sudan.

Special Envoy Symington will lead U.S. efforts to support the peace process and a successful political transition in South Sudan.

Special Envoy Symington is a retired Ambassador who previously served as Chief of Mission to Nigeria from 2016-2019, to Rwanda from 2008-2011, and to Djibouti from 2006-2008. Ambassador Symington served as the U.S. Special Representative for the Central African Republic from 2014-2016.