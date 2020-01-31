" /> US appoints new special envoy for South Sudan
01/31/2020

The Department has appointed W. Stuart Symington IV as Special Envoy for South Sudan. 

Special Envoy Symington will lead U.S. efforts to support the peace process and a successful political transition in South Sudan.

Special Envoy Symington is a retired Ambassador who previously served as Chief of Mission to Nigeria from 2016-2019, to Rwanda from 2008-2011, and to Djibouti from 2006-2008.  Ambassador Symington served as the U.S. Special Representative for the Central African Republic from 2014-2016.

