Upper Nile Governor to be appointed this month

The long-awaited Governor for Upper Nile State is expected to be appointed within this month according to Machar’s Press Secretary James Gatdet.

In June, Kiir issued a decree appointing governors for eight of the South Sudan’s ten states leaving Jonglei and Upper Nile States without governors.

According to Dak’s official account, he said the Parties to the Revitalized Peace Agreement have breakthrough and agreed to appoint the Upper Nile Governor this month.

“Governor of Upper Nile State is expected to be appointed this month,” Gatdet revealed.

When Juba monitor contacted him to confirm when exactly the appointment will be done, he said it was too early for him to give more details but he insisted that soon the Governor will be appointed.

On the question, whether the nominee has been changed or not, he said the SPLM-IO hasn’t changed its candidate.

“I cannot give more details now, but what I know for the Upper Nile Governor will be appointed soon and no change of the candidate it will be the same candidate,” Gatdet maintained

He added that the Parties have also reached a breakthrough in the allocation of ministerial positions in the States, positions of Speakers, Deputy Speakers, and Specialized Committees in the State’s Legislative Assemblies including allocation of positions of States government Advisors and Commissions.

However, he said that what was remaining is the allocation of Counties, which is expected to happen anytime soon.

“It is expected that all States governments will be formed soon within the next 10 to 15 days, hopefully.” he narrated.

Dr. Riek Machar’s party, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO), was given three states, including Upper Nile state, where the appointment of a governor is still pending.

In July Ateny Wek Ateny the Kiirs’s Press Secretary told to press that President Kiir has requested the SPLM-IO to select a different candidate to fill the position of Upper Nile state governor saying Mahar’s nominee General Johnson Olony will not be appointed as governor because he is a warmonger.

According to the revitalized peace agreement, the appointment of constitutional and judicial office holders including state governors is one of the powers exercised by the President but in consultation with the First Vice President, and the four Vice Presidents.

The new peace deal also stipulates that decision making in the Presidency shall be in a spirit of collegial collaboration.