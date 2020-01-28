" /> University of Juba students to pay fees using M-Gurush

The University of Juba plans to introduce mobile phone money service – M-Gurush for students to pay their tuition fees in the next academic year.

The University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor John Akech says the University will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the company to make fees payment easier in the next semester.

He encourages all students to cooperate and make use of the technology to facilitate payment of fees.

Meanwhile, he said the University has proposed that students pay an average of less than a hundred dollars to run the university’s activities.

Effort by the University to compel students pay tuition fee by barring them from sitting for examinations failed last week after violent protest erupted leading to suspension of the examination exercise.

He says that the government is only paying salaries and minimum amount paid by the students is to keep the institution running.