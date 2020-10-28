Ugandan doctor, patient arrested for abortion in Nimule

Police in Nimule town council, Eastern Equatoria State, on Sunday arrested a Ugandan medical doctor and a woman for allegedly inducing an abortion.

The Ugandan woman whose pregnancy was terminated, and is currently admitted at Nimule civil hospital, hid the aborted baby under her bed at home.

Captain Richard Clement, the inspector of police in Nimule town council, told Radio Tamazuj on Monday that investigations are underway to establish the killing of the unborn baby.

“There is a woman who committed abortion, she threw the aborted baby under the bed and rats ate one side of the feet. She aborted this child after she swallowed drugs and she is now at the hospital. She did it purposely and, the child is smart without any problem but only dead,” he said.

Clement said the woman hid the baby and tried to run but the soldiers at the barracks observed that she was bleeding and arrested her. She was escorted home and the fetus was found under her bed.

“It is that medical doctor who gave her the drug that is why we have arrested him for investigation. The medical doctor is a Ugandan and the woman is an Acholi from Uganda but married to a Dinka and the investigations are still ongoing,” Clement added.

The medical director at Nimule civil hospital, Dr. Nyuma Sylvester confirmed that the woman was receiving treatment at the hospital.