Uganda Revenue Authority has seized a car belonging to Leone Island singing Dr Jose Chameleone citing failure to pay taxes.

The Toyota V8 was gifted to the singer by South Sudan businesswoman, Achai Wiir back in 2018.

“Yes, the car is at URA and he is yet to come and sort out,” a URA official confirmed to media on Tuesday morning.

On Sunday, Chameleone clashed with URA officials over claims that he failed to pay taxes after the purchase of his white Toyota V8 white land cruiser.