Twenty four people detained in Juba for dealing in dollar

Police in Juba have reportedly arrested about 24 people alleged to have been selling and buying foreign currency over the weekend illegally.

The operation to get rid of roadside dollar exchange operatives comes in the wake of an order issued by Emmanuel Adil Anthony Wani, the Governor of Central Equatoria, last Friday. He directed the security organs to nab anyone found transacting in the USD without approval from the authorities.

Governor Adil banned the operation of illegal dealing in foreign currency in Central Equatoria state.

The order affects dealers in foreign currency along roadsides and those inside shops without authorization or licenses to operate. The directive instructed security operatives to implement the order with immediate effects.

By press time, the National Police Spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin Boulo had not arrived in the office to confirm to Juba Monitor the number of those arrested over the matter.

Last week, 1 US Dollar sold between 750 and 800 SSP in the parallel market, otherwise known as the black market, triggering a sharp rise in commodity prices, which forced some businesses to shut down.

Via Juba Monitor