Trump just got impeached for inciting insurrection

President Trump just got impeached—again.

On Wednesday, Trump became the first president in American history to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives, capping off his divisive years in the White House with a scarlet mark of shame.

The House slapped Trump with a single article of impeachment for inciting insurrection, after he riled up a mob that assaulted the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 in a chaotic siege that resulted in at least five deaths. Moments before the violence began, Trump urged the crowd to “fight like hell.”

In the end, 221 Democrats voted to impeach Trump, and none voted against. On the other side of the aisle, 197 Republicans voted to clear him of the charge.

The measure won support from 10 Republicans in a dramatic show of defiance against the president who has dominated GOP politics for five years.

“There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution,” Republican Rep. Lynn Cheney of Wyoming, the No. 3 House GOP member and daughter of the arch-conservative former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney, said in a statement before the vote.

“He must go,” Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the chamber. “He is a clear and present danger to the country we all love.”

With his second impeachment, Trump outstripped former presidents Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson, who each earned the dubious distinction just once, and even Richard Nixon, who resigned the presidency in disgrace before Congress could impeach him.