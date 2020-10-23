Triple murders: High Court to rule on Monday

The High Court sitting in Juba today, after listening to final submissions of the prosecution team and defense lawyers of Babu Emmanuel, the accused in the murder of three juvenile sisters, was adjourned to Monday 26 October when it is expected to make a final ruling.

Speaking to Radio Tamazuj after the court sitting, Babu’s defense lawyer Simon Akeny said: “I am sure you heard our final submission in court that the accused was not present at the scene of the crime when it happened. The rest now rests with the court and the court will decide and rule on Monday.”

Boutros Yai, the counsel for public rights at the ministry of justice, said the case was proceeding well and that lawyers from both sides made their final submissions today and that the judge will make a final ruling on Monday.

“Today was the hearing of the final submission from the respective lawyers and the court has set the 26th October 2020 as the date for the final ruling and will decide if to acquit the accused or convict him,” Boutros Yai said. “This is what is left as almost 75 percent of the case has been completed.”

Kur Lual, the lawyer of the murdered children’s family, said it was a regular hearing and the court would now look into the evidence presented in court and the submissions during the trial and make a final decision on Monday.

Babu Emmanuel Lokiri, 24, is accused of murdering 9-year-old Lydia Edward, 7-year-old Blessing Edward and 4-year-old Nura Edward. The gruesome murder of the three girls in August sparked a public outcry among South Sudanese.