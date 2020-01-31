" /> Tribe where sex is offered to guests to welcome them

Did you know that there exists a tribe in Namibian where sex is offered to guests to express honour and foster relationships?

Well, among the Ovahimba and Ovazimba ethnic groups in the Kunene and Omusati regions in Northern Namibia continue to practice this culture, which has defied western influence and agitation.

In the communities, the husband’s daughters get married to are chosen by their fathers. When a visitor comes knocking, a man shows his approval and pleasure of seeing his guest by giving him the Okujepisa Omukazendu treatment.

This practice literally means that his wife is given to his guest to spend the night while the husband sleeps in another room. In a case where there is no available room, her husband will sleep outside.

The woman has little or no opinion in decision making. Submission to her husband’s demands come first. She has the option of refusing to sleep with him but has to sleep in the same room as the guest.

She is also entitled to give her friends to her husband when they visit but this rarely happens.