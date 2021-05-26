Trending 5,000 SSP banknote is fake – Bank Governor [VIDEO]

South Sudan’s Central Bank governor has appealed to South Sudanese and everyone to disregard the trending 5,000 South Sudanese Pounds banknote.

This comes after many online users expressed concerns, why the bank would introduce the new note, yet the recently launched 1000 SSP banknote had not met its interest.

This week, a picture of a five thousand South Sudanese Pounds note (5,000SSP) went viral online on various social media platforms. Many users alleged that the Central Bank of South Sudan had plans underway to print the note which it intends to bring into circulation.

Via 211 check