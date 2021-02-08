Top 20 most ‘liked’ Facebook pages in South Sudan 2021

Annually, Hot in Juba has been listing the most liked South Sudanese pages on Facebook. This year we bring you these 20 pages again.

In South Sudan unlike in other countries, Facebook is the most used and most popular social media platform. But even with that, none of the most popular Facebook pages in the country has crossed the 1M page likes mark. The most liked page has over 600,000 page likes and the second most comes from far with over 300,000 likes. Former NBA star Luol Deng with the help of his global fans has maintained the lead for years with 659,268 total likes.

Below are the top 20 most liked Facebook pages in South Sudan February 2021:

Luol Deng – 659,268 total likes Oasis Camp Juba – 386,933 total likes Ross Kitenge – 247,641 total likes Juba TV – 207,965 total likes Mama Amira – 179,029 total likes Slate Nation – 169,783 total likes Hot in Juba – 168,866 total likes Amira ali – اميرة علي – 163,268 total likes UNICEF South Sudan – 139,259 total likes Juba Eye – 132,005 total likes K-Denk – 131,245 total likes K2 Promotions & Events Co.Ltd – 115,851 total likes Achai Wiir – 108,219 total likes Radio Tamazuj – 107,824 total likes Kerbino Wol – 91,615 total likes Ajak Deng Chiengkou – 91,359 total likes Sudan Tribune – 89,561 total likes Comedian Feel Free – 86,612 total likes Juba, Sudan – 84,435 total likes Office of the President – Republic of South Sudan – 83,295 total likes