" /> Tonj prison releases over 40 inmates due to COVID-19

Acting Director-General of Prison in Tonj General Ring Awich Ayuel on Monday confirmed the release of 46 people as preventive measures to control COVID-19 diseases outbreak.

He told media that the authorities have taken the initiative to make sure the order of regulatory of the virus is in place.

General Awich noted that the people were released in the presence of the high court based on minor cases recorded in the book of crimes. The officer revealed that only those with slight crimes were released after meeting the high court to reduce the number of inmates to one-hundred and sixty.

General Awich disclosed that all prison staff and inmates are ready to take up step on COVID -19 measures.