" /> Thousands switched off their their MTN line overnight to protest poor services

Overnight, more than 30,000 MTN customers protested by switching off their MTN lines. Over the last 24 hours, MTN has been under mounting pressure on social media to improve its calls and data services with customers complaining that MTN is neither reliable not dependable and its service does not justify the cost.

A long time MTN customer was quoted by the Northern Corridor Morning Post.

‘’What have I done to deserve their theft? You subscribe for one month it is chopped in 3 hrs for 7 consecutive days. You buy 1000 airtime to speak for 3 minutes! Where does that happen?’’

‘’Is like they came to scoop and scoop money from civilians without sympathy. How can you subscribe for 100mb and goes for 10 minutes without download or YouTube? This is crazy’’, another MTN customer vent her frustration.

In March 2018, authorities shut down Vivacell, a pioneer service provider in the country, over unpaid license fees.