Thousands of MTN users left frustrated after MTN internet shuts down

Telecommunications company MTN suffered a network outage on Sunday evening, leading to an uproar among social media users who subscribe to its internet services.

Customers complained about not being able to access some of its services including access to internet bundles and making phone calls.

The company has not made any statement so far to address the situation.

MTN is one of the biggest telecommunications companies in South Sudan and commands a huge market share after the market leader, Vivacell was force to exit the market.

MTN’s subscribers have appeal to MTN to improve it services.