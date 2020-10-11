This 78-year-old senior politician earned a Ph.D, proving you are never too old to learn

78-year-old South Sudanese, Aldo Ajou recently earned his PhD and proved that no-one is ever too old to go back to school.

Ajou a politician graduated this week with a PhD in History at Mount Kenya University in Nairobi, Kenya.

Aldo Ajou, a member of the Jieng Council of Elders, was awarded a Doctor of Philosophy – the highest university degree in education at the age of 78.

According to Professor Simon N. Gicharu “Dr Ajou dismantled stereotypes on his path to academic self-actualization.”

According to Wikipedia, Ajou was elected to the Sudanese parliament in 1967. Between 1967 and 1989, he held positions of provincial governor, deputy speaker, minister of culture, minister of irrigation, minister of transportation, and deputy prime minister.[1]

He is the father of 16 children, several of whom have become notable for their basketball prowess. Son Luol Deng attended Duke University and has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls of the National Basketball Association.