" /> The son of Chief Justice IS NOT infected with coronavirus - Ministry of Health

The son of Chief Justice Chan Reec Madut has not been infected with coronavirus according to the Ministry of Health.

Responding to social media rumours on Twitter, the MoH said that the claims are “untrue”. A relative who spoke to the National Courier said Justice Chan Reec does not have a son called “Kuel Reec”.

In addition, the National Courier can confirm that South Sudan did NOT evacuate coronavirus patients to Kenya.

Airport officials told the National Courier that an AMREF flight transported a patient on humanitarian grounds to Nairobi. The person has an advance kidney disease (renal failure) that requires urgent medical attention. The unidentified patient is an elder person and is nearly dying.

The MoH also said that it tested 4 additional cases yesterday from Juba, Torit, Maban and Tonj which all returned negative results for COVID-19.

The Ministry said two case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in South Sudan.

