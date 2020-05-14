" /> The seven senior officials who died this week

1. Prof. Aggrey Ayuen Majok

He Was Former Vice-Chancellor Of John Garang Memorial University Of Science And Technology and Vice-Chancellor Of Rumbek University.

2. Brig Gen. Rekeboam Arem Kun Nai

He was a great teacher who taught other teachers across South Sudan. Since 1996, Arem taught many teachers at New Cush Military Training College.

3. Lt Gen. Marial Nuor

He Was The Former Head Of The Military Intelligence (MI), South Sudan.

4. Gen. John Madeng Gatduel

He Was The head of South Sudan People’s Defense Force logistics at Bilpam’s HQRs.

5. Lt Gen. Liah Diu Deng

He was among the first group to fired shot at Wangkei Sudanese’s Garrison In Western Upper Nile on 15th March 1983 Before The Bor Mutiny on 16th May 1983 that marked the beginning of SPLM/A’s liberation struggles in liberating South Sudanese’s from Arabs and was later assigned as an officer in the Prison Services.

6. Justice Panchol Wal Alier

He was the former Judge Supreme Court Justice Of South Sudan.

7. Maj. Gen. Tang Wal

He was a senior army General in South Sudan

They have contributed a lot in the History Of South Sudan.