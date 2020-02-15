" /> TEXT: South Sudan agrees to return the country to 10 states plus 3 administrative areas

President Salva Kiir has agreed to return the country to the former ten states, and create three administrative areas in order to agree with opposition groups to enable formation of a coalition government this month.

The three administrative areas are Ruweng, Greater Pibor, and Abyei.

This was announced by the Minister in the Office of the President, Mayiik Ayiik at the State House J1, following last evening’s meeting between Kiir and his two deputies-Taban Deng Gai and Dr. James Wani Igga.