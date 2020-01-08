Terekeka governor fires commissioners replace them with chiefs

The Governor of Terekeka State Chan Ali Malou has replaced all county commissioners with chiefs.

The replacements were reportedly made on December 25, 2019.

According to Ladu Phillip, the state information minister, the decision was meant to meet the “popular demand” of citizens.

Some members of public in the state reportedly criticized governor Chan’s decision, saying he was evading opposition.

However minister Ladu dismissed the allegations, arguing that the chiefs are closer to the people and that they are in a better position to disseminate the revitalized peace agreement.

Minister Ladu was speaking to Eye Radio this morning from Terekeka.

“The reshuffle is a normal routine of politics that happens in the country more particularly in Terekeka State,” Ladu said. “He (governor) actually reshuffled and brought chiefs to be commissioners who were active and they are people who are close to the people and they are on the ground.”

The state information minister says the new commissioners will will mobilize locals to support implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

“I believe the chiefs who are bought will work with the policy of the government,”

Minister Ladu says he believes the new commissioners will perform to the expectations of the government.

He added that new chiefs will be elected to replace those who have become commissioners.