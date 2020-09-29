Team Kebir Comedy Show is back bigger and better

After almost 6 months of lockdown, Juba comedy fanatics finally have something to smile about as Team Kebir Comedy resumes.

In March, Ministry of Health announced a lockdown and banned all social events in the country in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. The comedy events in the country were stopped in compliance to health guidelines issued by government.

Team Kebir Comedy show, a weekly comedy event held at Nyakuron Cultural Centre was discontinued following the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19.

But as the government announces the easing of lockdown, Team Kebir Comedy Show returned and held its first event after almost 6 months and it was a boom!

Team Kebir signed comedians, musicians and dancers thrilled revelers last Friday at Nyakuron Cultural Centre.

“Our first event after Coronavirus lockdown was a success, comedians came back ready to make their fans laugh after a long period,” said the management of Team Kebir Entertainment Company.

All Team Kebir signed comedians from Daniel 400kg, Wadal Asima and Fly all took to stage to entertain the visibly excited fans.

Comedians who are under the mentorship of Team Kebir like Popi, Geopee and Francisco also took part in last Friday’s event.

Now moved from Tuesdays to Fridays, the event starts at 4pm every Friday at Nyankuron Cultural Centre main theater.