Teachers lock up Education Director in his office over unpaid arrears in Bor

Teachers in Bor, Jonglei State have locked up the state’s Director-General of Education and Inspector for Secondary Schools, Mr. Abel Manyuon Jok over 15 months unpaid arrears.

Teachers accuse the official of misappropriating their salaries.

According to a source in the state, Mr. Abel Manyuon Jok got locked up in his office when he couldn’t explain what happened to teachers’ 9-month incentives.

“The sum of $19 million for about 273 secondary school teachers was wired into the state account in March according to the undersecretary in the Ministry of general education and instruction but the teachers never got paid for nine-month,” the source said.

The funds were to support poorly-paid teachers in the state.

Abel was locked up in his office for over 6 hours before he was handed to the police.