Tanzanian singer Mr Nice set to thrill fans in Juba

Tanzanian singer Mr Nice is set to rock fans in Juba at a festive season party set to take place on December 21st and 22nd courtesy of Mbokostar Promotionz.

The event is set to happen at Bros Hotel in Konyoknoyo on 21 Dec’ and on 22 Dec’ at Gukina Bar.

The ”fagilia” hitmaker is set to share the stage with South Sudanese celebrated musicians and entertainers including DJ Cent, Hard Life Avenue among others.

The event is being sponsored by various entertainment businesses in the country.