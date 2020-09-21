Sure easy ways on how you can have comfortable period

Despite the fact that some women get to experience their periods each month with so much ease, this to other women in the most unbearable time.

For most women, bloating, mood swings, and cramps, among other health issues, make periods the most uncomfortable time.

Here are ways you can ensure that you have a comfortable period:

Use Cotton Clothes

Wearing synthetic underwear or clothes especially during the hot season will cause sweating that leads to bacterial infection. In most instances, cotton clothes and underpants let your skin breathe while letting you stay cool and hygienic.

Invest in Organic wipes

Make use of organic wipes after going to the toilet, it will ensure you remain healthy and rush-free. When you use the organic wipes to cleanse your private area, PH levels remain intact and keep you feeling clean. These wipes will also get rid of odour and itchiness.

Change Your Pads Frequently

I would say this a little obvious but some ladies are not quite ‘clean’. Some ladies assume that because they have a light flow, they shouldn’t change their pads as often but that is wrong.

A pad that lasts for hours is a breeding ground for harmful bacteria. Therefore, apart from using organic pads, at least change your pad every 3-4 hours.

Avoid Products with Chemicals and Plastics

There are so many advancements in technology and what people are using in the world today. Though things like tampons, wipes are a great milestone in health; these products are likely to contain harmful ingredients.

Some use harsh chemicals and plastic that make these products detrimental to your health.

Be sure to count on the tips above if you wish to have a comfortable period monthly!