" /> Suicides on rise among South Sudanese refugees in Uganda

The number of suicides and suicide attempts among South Sudanese refugees living in settlements in Uganda is more compared to the previous year, said UN Refugee Agency.

There were 97 suicide attempts, with 19 deaths in 2019 alone, it added. UNHCR clarified that the increase among refugees in places like Bidibidi illustrates a growing problem.

The problems include the dire need for mental health-care services for people who have fled crisis, lost support networks and struggled to make a living in their country of asylum, it pointed out.

A 2018 joint assessment by UNHCR and partner organizations found that 19 percent of refugee households in northern Uganda reported at least one family member suffered psychological distress or felt afraid. Fewer than half of the respondents said the affected family member had access to psychosocial care, such as individual counselling, group therapy and meditation. The organization reached 9,000 refugees and local Ugandans in and around Bidibidi settlement last year, counselling them on how to manage negative thoughts, engage in social activities and reach out for help.