Sudanese singer arriving from Juba with $300,000 detained at airport

Sudanese authorities on Monday briefly detained a famous singer arriving from South Sudan’s capital Juba with at least $300,000 and several kilograms of gold at Khartoum airport, Sudans Post has reported.

Asha al-Jabaliya has been in Juba since October participating on concerts ahead of the signing of Sudanese peace deal between government and a number of opposition groups on October 3.

According to Sudans Post this morning, the security official said Asha was detained at airport, but was released following interrogation on where he brought the money and the gold.

Asha went to Juba in October upon an invitation from South Sudan presidential advisor on security, Tutkew Gatluak who is also the chief negotiator for Sudanese parties.