" /> Sudan Reports Third Case of COVID-19

Sudan has confirmed the third case of COVID-19 in Khartoum.

The infected person is a Sudanese citizen returned to Sudan from an Arab country on Saturday, 21 March 2020. He is currently in isolation.

In an attempt to stop the spread of the COVID-19, Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council has announced a dusk to dawn curfew, which will last from 8 pm to 6 am, which began on Tuesday, 24 March 2020.

Any local long-distance bus trips between cities will stop across the country, starting 6 pm on Thursday, 26 March 2020.

The move comes after Sudan recorded its second COVID-19 case on 20 March 2020. The first case, who succumbed to the disease, was reported on 13 March 2020.

Sudan has ordered the closure of all its borders. Khartoum International Airport has temporarily reopened to enable nationals to return from overseas, due to the abrupt decision to close the airport, leaving many residents stranded overseas. Arriving passengers are scanned for their temperature and must provide documentation to allow for additional monitoring if necessary. Operating 24/7 at the airport, a health desk provides information on COVID-19 to new arrivals. Face masks and hand sanitisers are also distributed.

Those who came from countries where local transmission has been reported must stay in home isolation for 14 days and are monitored on a daily basis through phone calls for COVID-19 signs and symptoms.

The Ministry of Health prepared a few hospitals to become quarantine centres for any suspicious or confirmed cases. According to the ministry, 47 suspected cases are in isolation in two centres in Khartoum. In total, 341 people have been cleared and discharged from quarantine.

There are currently no confirmed or reported COVID-19 cases in South Sudan. However, a few countries such as Saudi Arabia have imposed travel restrictions to South Sudan. A toll-free hotline, 6666, has been designated for reporting alerts of COVID-19 and other public health threats.

Via 500wordsmag