Sudan PM visits rebels headquarters in Kawda

Sudan Prime Minister, D. Abdalla Hamdok, today arrived in Kadugli city, the capital of South Kordofan State, prior to leaving for Kawda town, the headquarters of the People’s Movement, in a one-day visit.

He was received in Kadugli by the Wali (governor) of South Kordofan State, and the Ministers of Federal Government, Youth and Sports and the Religious Affairs and Endowments.

Prime Minister Abdullah Hamduk said in a tweet on Twitter that his visit to Kauda confirms the government’s readiness to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.

He noted that the government pays attention to all regions of Sudan, especially those affected by the war, which have been marginalized for decades.

north of Abdulaziz Al-Helu, the city of Kawda, ​​located in the Nuba Mountains region, south of Kordofan, is its headquarters, and the defunct regime failed despite its military reinforcements to reach the heavily fortified area.