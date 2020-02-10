" /> Sudan donates military kits to South Sudan forces

Sudanese government has donated military kits to the South Sudan forces in preparation for their training and unification.

The items include fifteen thousand (15,000) military uniforms and one thousand six hundred (1,600) boots.

While handing over the items at Juba Airport, Sudan’s Ambassador to South Sudan, Adil Ibrahim, said the Khartoum government will continue to support the implementation of the agreement.

The head of the joint security mechanism, L.t Gen Tueni Mabor received the donation with appreciation.