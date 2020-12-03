Stations to remain open 24 hours – Police

The South Sudan Police Service yesterday directed all police stations to remain open 24 hours countrywide to be able to attend to the public grievances and emergencies that may occur during the day or night.

This came during the official handing-over and inauguration of Lologo Police Station in Rajaf West County, Central Equatoria State.

Speaking during the event, the Deputy Inspector General of (SSNPS), Lt. Gen James Pui Yak said that it was the duty of police to protect civilians in the country by ensuring that the stations are operating day and night for the public to voice their concerns and respond to emergencies that arise.

“It is our duty as the police to protect all the citizens in South Sudan regardless of where they come from and how they look like. This is why we are trying to instill this into the minds of our junior personnel and officers so that they can understand that the work of the police is mainly to protect lives and property of civilians,” Yak said.

Yak appealed to Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and United Nations Development Fund (UNDP) who were the main sponsors of the project to focus on training police personnel who are working to instill discipline and professionalism into them adding that the training will guide them on what to do.

“Two of our major priorities are infrastructure and development which is the working environment where they can deliver their services and focus on the issue of training. It is through training that they can acquire the elements of discipline and professionalism,” Yak saids.

He further urged the local communities to cooperate with the p0lice to combat and eradicate crimes adding that the security personnel should respect the people around them.

Speaking during the function the UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Christy Ahenkora said that it was important to have several police facilities as the city was growing and police services remained key factors to everybody.

“We look forward to collaborating with the police to ensure that law enforcement and policing is strengthened in accordance with the established democratic values that in any response the police will put the rights of the person involved irrespective of their race, gender or age,” Ahenkora said.

“We want every citizen to be able to go to the police and see them as their friends and the first person to run to when they are in trouble,” Ahenkora added.

She added that the UNDP was happy to have been supporting the police services in so many ways since 2006 through its cooperation with the Ministry of Interior.

The opening of the Lologo Police Station in Rajaf West County is one way meant to improve access to security and increase local resident’s safety by strengthening services to the community.

