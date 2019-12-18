SSFA President Francis Amin Michael elected vice president of East and Central Africa Football Association

South Sudan Football Association Presdient, Francis Amin has been elected the vice president of East Africa and Central Africa Football Association.

Amin entered the race for Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Vice President earlier this month and won today at an elections held in Uganda today, on 18th December 2019.

Amin foray into the football which was aided by his resourcefulness, commitment and connections to top personalities in the industry has placed him a good position for the vice president position.

He has a wealth of experience in the corporate world and is seen us someone who has the clout and know-how to secure huge financial deals for the Cecafa and its products.