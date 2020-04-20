" /> SSBC suspends journalist for 'incorrectly reporting' President Kiir's story

South Sudan Broadcasting Cooperation, a state-owned television has suspended James Arusi Atanga, a senior political reporter, for allegedly changing president Kiir’s story.

“In reference to your action yesterday changing President story in which H.E the president of the Republic of South Sudan, Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit addressed the nation and you did packaged the story with old files of Dr.Riek Machar with Team of Task Force without the president,” the suspension letter seen by HiJ reads.

This came days after Information Minister, Makuei Lueth suspended indefinitely SSBC Managing Director for incompetent.