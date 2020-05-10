" /> SPLM-IO senior official tests positive for coronavirus

A senior member of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Said Bandas, the deputy chairperson of the SPLM-IO Youth League, said in a video he posted on his Facebook timeline that he was among a group of 30 people who tested positive for the virus on Friday.

“Today, I received an unfortunate notice from the ministry of health that I have been infected by the coronavirus,” he said.

The opposition official said prior to the positive test, he was under a 14-day quarantine following his return from Abyei where he accompanied the body of senior SPLM-IO member, Edward Lino, who passed on in India a few days earlier.

“I went to Abyei on April 24 to accompany the body of Gen. Edward Lino Wuor Abyei. Before we could go, we were tested and the result was negative,” he said.

“Following our return, we were put under the 14-period quarantine and the day before yesterday, we were tested and this second test came back positive,” he added.

Bandas further said he was good and was not showing symptoms of the virus urging people in the country to respect the directives of the high-level taskforce on COVID-19.

“I am assuring all my people, relatives, and everyone that I am fine and do not have the symptoms,” he said.

“There is a need for people to watch out and be informed that the virus is within our community and we need to live up to directives of the high-level task force,” he added.