SPLM/A-IO told to change party name

The Acting Secretary General of the main SPLM party Jemma Nunu Kumba has urged the opposition group led by the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny to adopt a new name for their party and officially register as a political party to avoid confusion.

Speaking on behalf of the SPLM chairman President Salva Kiir Mayardit’ who was invited to the conference as an observer, Nunu anticipates that at the end of the party’s conference, SPLM/A-IO should register with its own name to be able to reduce confusion of referring to them as SPLM-IG or SPLM.

“I hope that at the end of this political conference, SPLM/A-IO, will register with their own name so that they can be able to reduce confusion of referring to the party as SPLM-IG or SPLM so that it can exist as a legally registered party,’’ Nunu said.

She re-affirmed that SPLM stands for multipartism and the right of association.

Since the formation of the SPLM/A-IO movement in Nasir, it is yet to register as a political party.

However, it became part of the government through numerous power sharing peace pacts including the current revitalized agreement signed on the 18th September 2018.

The partners to this revitalized peace agreement are expected to hold the country’s first-ever general elections at the end of the transitional period in 2023.