South Sudanese’s TV channel, SSBC now on DSTV

The state-owned television station, South Sudan Broadcasting cooperation (SSBC) has launched its channel on DStv (Multichoice’s digital satellite TV service in Africa)

SSBC is a state-owned television that DStv channel 380 and it will be available on all DSTV’s packages.

Magok Chilim, the Managing Director at SSBC, upon confirming the launch, communicated that with the launch of the channels: “SSBC is on a momentous step to deepening its penetration and reach South Sudanese across Africa.