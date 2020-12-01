South Sudanese woman marries herself, claims she is sick of men

When we thought we have seen and heard it all, someone somewhere will come through telling us to ‘whold up.’

A lady in Australia has left many asking WTF, after she made vows to herself dressed in wedding gowns.

The lady, Ayuol Manyok posted a picture on her Twitter account captioned. “Sick of these niggas, so, I made my own vows to myself.”

According to sources close to Ayuol, she made the decision to marry herself after she had enough of men lying, breaking her heart and stuff.

Our efforts to contact Ayuol for comment were futile.