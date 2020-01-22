" /> South Sudanese national arrested at Ugandan border with fake dollar printing material

Uganda Revenue Authority(URA) officers have arrested a South Sudanese national with materials used to print fake dollar notes.

According to the Public and Corporate affairs manager at URA, Ian Rumanyika , Duach Chuol Kaylech Toang, a Sudanese national as just a normal traveller crossing Malaba One-Stop Border Post by bus from Kenya to Uganda.

“His final destination was South Sudan through Uganda. As is the norm, travelers crossing the border are checked and so is their hand luggage. One by one, their hand luggage went through the non- intrusive hand luggage scanner at the border without a problem until it was the turn for Duach’s luggage,”Rumanyika said.

“ The scanner picked up something uncanny which prompted the team to physically inspect the luggage. They found bundles of papers the size of a dollar and some liquid among other things.”

The URA spokesman explained that on face value, these were just papers but upon application of the liquid contained in the suspect’s luggage, the papers turned into fake dollars prompting them to take action.

“Immediately the suspect was arrested and he is set to face the law.”