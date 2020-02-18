" /> South Sudanese murder suspect forcefully removed from a plane in Kenya

Kenyan detectives based at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in collaboration with the Department of Immigration officials on Tuesday, February 18, stormed a plane in search of a South Sudanese murder suspect.

The suspect, Ajak Dau Aketch, was on board a flight to the US city of Arizona via Amsterdam when the detectives pounced on him.

It is not known what murder is Mr. Ajak Dau accused of and where it happened.

“DCI officers have arrested one foreigner namely Ajak Dau Aketch aged 38 years on a stop order placed by DCI Turkana West detectives for the offense of murder,” read an excerpt from Kenya’s Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Twitter.

In addition, the investigative officer reported that Aketch would be arraigned once police procedures are complete.

In August 2018, the Kenyan government started the immigration of illegal immigrants operating in the country.

During the crackdown, more than 20 illegal immigrants were detained in various police facilities in the city ahead of their deportation.

Kenya’s Interior CS Fred Matiang’i had ordered that all who failed in the vetting test be deported.

He added that 60 senior hotel managers had been deported after it emerged that they had come into the country as tourists.