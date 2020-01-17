South Sudanese in Kenya urged to turn up in large numbers to support South Sudan team

460 free tickets offered for South Sudanese in Nairobi who will come to support National Basketball team

South Sudanese in Nairobi are asked to come out in large numbers tomorrow to support National Basketball team as they take on Kenya in the ongoing FIBA Afro Basketball 2021 Pre-qualifier tournament.

According to basketball talent scouting manager Sarah Chan, first 300 fans to show up at Nyayo stadium in Nairobi at 6:15pm will have their entry tickets paid for by a South Sudanese company Actionline International Ltd.

Meanwhile, the South Sudanese Embassy in Nairobi has also offered to pay tickets for 160 South Sudanese