South Sudanese are lazy, that’s why our economy is collapsing – Makuei Leuth

Information Minister and government spokesperson, Michael Makuei Lueth has blamed the ongoing economic meltdown on the youth in the country.

Speaking to journalists during a press briefing last week, Information Minister Makuei described South Sudanese youth as lazy and slothful who always sit back and wait for the government and aid agencies to spoon-feed them.

The South Sudanese official said that because of their endless laziness, even their natural water from the River Nile is being sold to them daily by foreigners.

Our people are spoiled, they don’t work and accustomed to spoon feeding, this is why our economy is in the hands of foreigners even the Nile water is sold to us by foreigners,” said Michael Makuei, the Minister of Information and government spokesperson.

An analysis released earlier this year by the Trade Economics indicates that, by the end of this year, South Sudan is expected to have a worse unemployment record, with an estimated trend of 12.60 percent.

Last year, a report released by Transparency International featured South Sudan among the most corrupt countries in the world, according to its Corruption Perceptions Index indicators.

In March, the World Bank predicted that South Sudan’s cash reserve ratio would fall to 18 percent in April from 20 percent in March 2020. In September, the country announced that it had run out of foreign exchange reserves.