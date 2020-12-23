South Sudan tops the list of countries that drink too much alcohol

The year 2020 has been a long and stressful year for all of us. Marred with the Covid-19, the year 2020 saw everyone having to find ways to deal with the stress caused by the pandemic.

One of the ways some countries dealt with this stress was drinking booze.

Despite the hard lockdown, most countries went through because of the pandemic, some decided to drink their stresses away.

According to the 2020 World Population Review, a global ranking was conducted in terms of which countries consume the most alcohol.

The research was conducted in terms of the amount of litres each country consumes per year.

We take a look at the top 10 countries that consume the most alcohol globally.

Pay closer attention to our African countries:

1.Tunisia (36.6 liters/year)

2.Swaziland (34.4 liters/year)

3. South Sudan (33.7 liters/year)

4.Afghanistan (33.5 liters/year)

5.Namibia (32.4 liters/year)

6.South Africa (29.9 liters/year)

7. Uganda (29.1 liters/year)

8.Turkey (28.5 liters/year)

9.Iran (28.4 liters/year)

10.Lesotho (28.2 liters/year)