" /> South Sudan to start screening for Corona Virus at Airports

South Sudan has begun screening all travellers at airports to help Avert the Spread of the Coronavirus.

Ministry of Health Director for Emergency Preparedness and Response, Dr Mathew Tut said currently there is no confirmed case of the virus in the country.

He added that South Sudan has stepped up its efforts in preventing it from entering the country.World Health Organization WHO head of emergency program Dr Wamala Joseph said there is a lot that is within our control to help prevent contracting the coronavirus.