South Sudan to start exporting meat to international market

An Italian Company, ARCHITETTURA, and Design construction is planning to build a slaughterhouse in the country, which will be exporting animal products to the international market.

Yesterday the delegate from ARCHITETURA and Design Company and Minster of Wild Life and Fishery together with Minister of Trade and Industry met and discuss how the slaughter house should be constructed in the country for purpose of exporting meat to the international market.

However, due to public aversion in many cultures, determining where to build slaughterhouses is also a matter of some consideration.

Speaking to Press yesterday, the 1stUndersecretary Minister of Trade and Industry, Agak Achuil Lual said the meeting was about how the government and Italian Company plan to build a slaughterhouse for meat export to the international market.

“We were discussing the construction of slaughterhouse on which we are trusting to have a slaughterhouse in the country.”

He added that the presentation is very good and we came to understand that we need to sit down together as a team and “I believe that this meeting will involve the Ministry of Finance and Planning”.

“We are going to draw up the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) after that the thing will be turned into an agreement if it is accepted to build a slaughterhouse in the country because the Ministry of Livestock is responsible for this slaughterhouse.”

However, the representative of ARCHITETTURA and Design, Rolando Bonazza Architettosaid the mandate of the company is to create opportunity.

“We want to establish a long-lasting relationship with the country by working in a very specific case. I thank delegation from the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries and South Sudanese people for their very warm welcoming.”

In many countries, the slaughter of animals is regulated by custom and tradition rather than by law. the standards and regulations governing slaughterhouses vary considerably around the world.