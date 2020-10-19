South Sudan to face Zambia in friendlies in Ethiopia

South Sudan national football team Bright Stars will face Zambia national team The Chipolopolo at friendlies to be held in Ethiopia on Saturday 24th and Monday 26th October 2020, on a two-leg Fixtures, The Football Association of Zambia confirmed.

The Chipolopolo head coach Milutin “Micho” has already summoned a 23 man squad ahead of the friendly game.

The Bright Stars head coach Ashu Cyprian Besong will kick off a Residential Training Starting Tuesday 20th October 2020 before departure to Addis Ababa for the organized International Friendly game.

Bright Stars recently returned from Cameroon, where they held the Cameroonian team to a goalless draw.