" /> South Sudan: Three senior army generals die

Three senior South Sudan army generals died on Wednesday in both Juba and Sudanese capital Khartoum, army and government officials disclose.

Lieutenant General Liah Diu Deng, a respected army general in Unity state, Maj. Gen. Tang Wal and Brigadier General John Madeng Gatduel, the head of Logistics at the army headquarters in Bilpam, both died under separate circumstances on Wednesday.

Speaking to a local media house, Nyamilepedia on Wednesday from the Egyptian capital Cairo, Deng Machar Tot, a senior member of the defunct SPLM-IO faction led by Vice-President Taban Deng Gai, confirmed Gen. Liah Diu’s death.

“This is to confirm that Lt. Gen. Liah Diu Deng has passed on in Khartoum today Wednesday, May 13, 2020 I just spoken to vice-president H.E Gen. Taban Deng Gai and he informed me of the news,” Machar told South Sudan News Now from the Egyptian capital Khartoum.

Machar said the late commander “was in Khartoum waiting to be evacuated to the Egyptian capital Cairo before the coronavirus could force authorities in both countries to shut airports.”

Separately, an army officer in Juba confirmed General Madeng’s death but could not provide more details.